Kartik Aaryan wants to start trend of long hair again

In the image, the actor is seen dressed in a denim jacket paired with a yellow T-shirt.

By | Published: 4:50 pm

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan flaunts his locks in a new post on Instagram, saying long hair has swag.

“Lambe Baalo ka Swag hi Alag hai. Phir se Trend shuru karein (Long hair has a different swag. Shall we start the trend again)?”

Kartik has started shooting for his next film, Ram Madhvani’s “Dhamaka”. The film, which will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Ram Madhvani Films with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani, gives a bird’s eye view into the working of a news channel.

Kartik Aaryan is excited to step into the thriller zone with the film, and team up with Madhvani.

He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.