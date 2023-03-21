‘Katha Venuka Katha’ to release on March 24

Hyderabad: Suspense-thriller film ‘Katha Venuka Katha’ starring Viswanth Duddumpudi, Srijitha Ghoush, and Subha Sri in the lead roles is already engaging the audiences with its suspense-filled trailer and is all set to hit the big screens on March 24. The film’s pre-release event was recently held in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the cast and crew expressed confidence in what they offered the audiences. Viswanth said, “This is an experimental movie. This is not a hero-driven story at all. Thanks to the actors as well as the technicians who have given their best.”

Sunil, who plays a tough cop in the film, said that he’s very confident and proud of the project, saying that the entire team of film gave their very best and worked very hard to bring the best output.

Producer Avanindra Kumar said, “After watching the HBO channel, I started DBO (Dandamudi Box Office) in the same spirit. We can make good films only if we don’t think about profit and loss. Anyone who wants to enter this field must pursue it with dedication. We will encourage new talent and make films in the future too.”

Directed by lyricist-turned-filmmaker Krishna Chaitanya, and produced by Dandamudi Avanindra Kumar, under the banner Dandamudi Box Office, the film also features Ali, Benerji, Raghu Babu, Satyam Rajesh, Madhu Nandan, Bupal, Khayyum, and many others in supporting roles. The film’s music was composed by Shravan Bharadwaj and RP Patnaik.