Gopichand Malineni unveils teaser of Dandamudi Box Office’s maiden venture ‘Katha Venuka Katha’

The teaser opens with a young lad (Viswanth) narrating a crime tale to a character.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:58 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: Dandamudi Box Office is ready with a thriller film starring Viswanth Duddumpudi, Srijitha Ghosh, and Subha Sri in the lead. Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the film is produced by Dandamudi Avanindra Kumar. Today, the film’s gripping teaser was released by Gopichand Malineni of ‘Krack’ and ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ fame.

The teaser opens with a young lad (Viswanth) narrating a crime tale to a character. For the past one year, several missing girls have been found dead, one after one. The murder mystery is sought to be solved by a fiery, dashing and intelligent cop (played by Sunil, who gets a slow-motion entry). Apparently, it is a gang that is behind the murders.

As the investigation advances, Viswanth’s character is puzzled to find out that the needle of suspicion is now pointing at him. We see the male lead refer to the sensational Disha rape-and-murder case that roused emotional reactions from the general public in late 2019. Sunil’s character says that there is a missing link that holds the key to cracking the serial kidnappings and murders under investigation.

The teaser is riveting and suspenseful. Both Viswanth and Sunil have got intriguing roles. The interrogation track, the police procedural portions, and the backdrop create a great amount of interest in the film.

Producer Dandamudi Avanindra Kumar has made the film without compromising on making values. This screenplay-based thriller has been made on a prestigious scale. The thriller’s audio will be released on Aditya Music. The film’s release date will be announced soon.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also has Ali, Jaya Prakash, Banerjee, Raghu Babu, Satyam Rajesh, Madhu Nandhan, Bhupal, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Khayyum, ‘Ee Rojullo’ Sai and Rupa in the cast.

Ganganamoni Sekhar and Eshwar are the cinematographers while Shravan Bharadwaj is the music director. Story, dialogues, screenplay, and direction are handled by Krishna Chaitanya.

Check out the teaser of ‘Katha Venuka Katha’ here: