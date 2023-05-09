| Suspense Thriller Katha Venuka Katha Gearing Up For Release On May 12

‘Katha Venuka Katha’ is slated to release on May 12.The film features Viswanth Duddumpudi, Srijitha Goush in the lead roles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Dandamudi Boxoffice production house has been launched with an aim to make unique concept films while encouraging new talent at the same time. ‘Katha Venuka Katha’ is the first film made on this banner. The film features Viswanth Duddumpudi, Srijitha Goush, and Subha Sree in the lead roles.

This Krishna Chaitanya directorial is produced by Avanindra Kumar. The suspense thriller is slated to release on May 12.

Producer Avanindra Kumar says, “We are releasing ‘Katha Venuka Katha’ on May 12. Sai has led us in making this film. It came out very well with edge-of-the-seat moments. Thanks to Sunil garu, hero Viswant Duddumpudi, Srijitha Goush, Subha Sree, and all the actors, and technicians.”

Executive producer Gottipati Sai says, “It’s been 30 years since I came into the industry. I have worked on more than 80 films. The film has very good content and is made with passion in an uncompromised manner, thanks to our producer. I am confident that the audience will love ‘Katha Venuka Katha’.”

The film also stars Ali, Sunil, Jayaprakash, Banerjee, Raghu Babu, Sathyam Rajesh, Madhunandan, Bhupal, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Khayyum, Ee Rojullo Sai, Rupa, and others.

The camera is cranked by cinematographers Gangamoni Sekhar and Eeswar, while music is composed by Sravan Bharadwaj.