Katrina Kaif wishes brother-In-law Sunny Kaushal with this pic

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:48 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: As Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal turned 33 on Wednesday, wishes poured in for the ‘Shiddat’ actor and the most precious ones had to be from his ‘bhabhi’ as Katrina Kaif chose a special picture to wish the birthday boy.

Katrina took to Instagram to wish Sunny on his birthday with a picture that seems to be from Vicy-Katrina’s wedding festivities. In the picture, Sunny is seen touching the actor’s feet as the couple is all smiles. Katrina captioned the post, “Jeete raho, khush raho (live long, be happy).”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal wished the birthday boy on his Instagram, with a super cool picture and captioned it: “Happy Birthday to the most sarv gunn sampann Kaushal! Love you(sic).”

Sunny’s rumoured girlfriend and actor Sharvari also wished him on his birthday. Posting an Instagram story of Sunny with her dog, Sharvari wrote, “Happy Birthday to Miso’s favourite person,” and tagged him.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Neetu Kapoor in ‘Letters To Mr Khanna’. The coming-of-age story will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It also stars Shraddha Srinath.