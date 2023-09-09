Kaushik, Manju Rani cruise to finals at Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial boxing tournament

Manish (63kg), used his experience and was at his attacking best throughout as he outplayed Afghanistan's Mohammad Sarwari 5-0

By PTI Published Date - 10:21 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

New Delhi: World Championships medallists Manju Rani and Manish Kaushik stormed into the finals of the Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial boxing tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina with unanimous decisions wins.

Manish (63kg), used his experience and was at his attacking best throughout as he outplayed Afghanistan’s Mohammad Sarwari 5-0 on Friday. The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist will meet Palestine’s Mohammed Soud in the final.

Manju (50kg) also showed similar display of domination when she stepped in the ring against Petra Mezei of Hungary. The 2019 World Championship silver medallist with her quick movement and powerful punches proved to be too strong for her Hungarian opponent as she sailed through to the finals with a convincing 5-0 win. She will now face Sadia Bromand of Afghanistan in her quest to secure the gold medal.

