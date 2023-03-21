Kavitha appears before ED, writes on leakage of false accusations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:41 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for the recording of her statement in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. This is the third deposition of Kavitha before the Central investigation agency.

The BRS MLC reached the ED office at around 11.30 am along with her husband Anil and her advocates. Before leaving for the ED office from the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao where she has been staying, Kavitha appeared confident and waved to the party cadre waiting for her. She carried two bags of her used cellphones and displayed them to the media before leaving for the ED office.

In the wake of the ED’s allegations that she had destroyed several phones used by her, Kavitha wrote a letter to ED Assistant Director Jogender said in continuation of her due assistance and cooperation to the investigating authorities, she was submitting all her cellphones which she had used in the past. However, she stated that the phones were being submitted without prejudice to her rights and contentions including her right to privacy.

“I may take this opportunity to point out glaring act of malice on part of the agency when it has chosen to make insinuations against me in the prosecution complaint filed qua some other accused in November 2022, alleging that certain phones stand destroyed. It is baffling to note as to how, why and under what circumstances, the agency made such allegations when I was not even summoned or asked any questions,” she asked.

The BRS legislator pointed out that she was summoned by ED for the first time in March 2023 and hence, the accusations made against her in November 2022 were not only malafide, misconceived but also prejudicial. She further stated that deliberate leakage of the false accusation to the public had led to a political slugfest, with her political adversaries flaunting the accusations, to damage her reputation and defame her as well as the BRS in the public.

“It is unfortunate that a premier agency like the Enforcement Directorate is becoming a privy and party to these acts and sabotaging and sacrificing its sacrosanct duty of free and fair investigation at the altar of vested political interest,” she said.

Kavitha spent around 18-19 hours at the ED headquarters in central Delhi during her two appearances on March 11 and March 20. On Monday, she exited the agency office around 9:15 pm after she was questioned and her statement was recorded by the investigating officers who posed her nearly 14 questions.