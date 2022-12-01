Kavitha assures cooperation with ED probe; warns BJP against attempt to malign TRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:45 AM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday assured complete cooperation to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its investigation into the Delhi liquor scam. However, she warned the BJP government at the Centre against trying to damage the reputation of TRS leaders through leaks to the media, without any concrete evidence over their involvement.

Reacting sharply to her name being mentioned by the ED in the Delhi liquor scam and the same being leaked to some media outlets, Kavitha termed the raids and multiple investigations by the Central agencies as the BJP’s reaction to the TRS exposing their attempts to topple the Telangana government.

“In the last eight years, the Narendra Modi government has toppled elected governments in nine States by misusing the Central agencies like ED and I-T. We have exposed them and people have seen how BJP tried to destabilise the K Chandrashekhar Rao government in Telangana,” she said.

The TRS MLC stated that it had become a routine affair for the BJP to misuse Central agencies and damage the reputation of its political opponents during the elections.

“A year before elections are scheduled in any State, the ED reaches first followed by Modi. As Telangana is about to face elections in December next year, the ED has arrived in Telangana. It is a routine modus operandi and a cheap political stunt by the BJP,” she added.

Kavitha termed the ED, I-T and CBI cases being filed against TRS leaders including herself, as mere attempts to damage their reputation. She asked the TRS cadre not to worry about these hollow cases.

“I am ready to face any investigation. I will definitely answer and cooperate with the officials concerned. But if BJP tries to leak information and damage the reputation of TRS leaders, people will respond appropriately,” she warned.

The legislator declared that even if the Modi government gets her arrested and imprisoned, the TRS will continue to work for the people of Telangana as well as the country and fight against the BJP.

“As long as people are with the TRS, we need not worry about such allegations,” she reiterated.