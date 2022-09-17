Kavitha demands Amit Shah to explain BJP’s contribution

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:41 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: Accusing the BJP of trying to hijack Hyderabad Integration Day, TRS MLC K Kavitha demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to list out their contributions to the Independence Movement, Hyderabad Integration Movement and Telangana Movement.

K Kavitha tweeted “While the Hon’ble Union Home Minister is here in Hyderabad today, I request him to talk about BJP and its leaders’ contribution to the: Independence movement, Hyderabad Integration movement, Telangana Movement. As the daughter of Telangana, I look forward to these answers.”

She further tweeted, “The contribution of the BJP towards efforts to give people their rights for our country stands to be nothing. Harmony, togetherness, and the power of people – this is the foundation of Telangana and CM KCR and it takes a lot of courage to be him.”