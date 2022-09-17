Amit Shah’s security gets the jitters after car blocks HM’s convoy in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:21 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

It is reported that the security personnel broke the rear window pane to check on the occupants. The driver later took away the vehicle. Higher officials are enquiring into the incident.

Hyderabad: Security personnel of Union Home Minister Amit Shah went into a tizzy after a car reportedly blocked the way of his convoy at Punjagutta on Saturday.

The Minister was returning from Parade Grounds after attending the Hyderabad Liberation Day programme organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the morning. When the convoy reached near Haritha Plaza Hotel at Greenlands, a red car was found parked at the entrance of the hotel, blocking the route for the convoy.

