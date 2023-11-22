Kavitha slams Revanth Reddy for his intimidating tactics

Strongly condemning PCC President A Revanth Reddy for issuing threats against impartially performing police personnel, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha emphasized that the public faces a distinct decision.

10:42 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the TPCC President, A Revanth Reddy for holding out threats against the police personnel discharging their duties impartially, BRS MLC Kavitha on Wednesday said that the people have a clear choice before them. It is for them to choose between the BRS wedded to the cause of development and an entity called the Congress known for its history of anarchy and instability.

Addressing a news conference in Nizamabad, she stressed that the police personnel were now under the direct control of the Election Commission of India and attempts to intimidate them would be counter-productive. Condemning the Congress-backed attacks on the BRS candidate, Shakeel and the party workers in Bodhan, she said the BRS would not be cowed down by such acts of violence.

Responding to Revanth Reddy‘s assertion that he would be ready for any kind of sacrifice if the Congress failed to garner at least 80 seats in the polls, she recalled that Revanth was accustomed to such challenges. He had offered to quit politics in case he failed to win Kodangal assembly constituency in the last election, but he backed out from his word after losing the election.

Stating that dissensions and infighting were the hallmarks of the Congress party, she said the Karnataka experiment was the classic example of it. The administration in Karnataka was marred within months of Congress coming to power with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at loggerheads. Now yet another MLA from the Congress Party, Satish seeks to become the Chief Minister.

She said people in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were vexed with the infighting in the party units for which it was going to pay a big price. Telangana, which had the most stable administration bereft of curfews, and law and order issues for nearly one decade, cannot afford to have such parties known for their disruptive potential at the helm of affairs. She said industries were coming to Hyderabad because of political stability and undisturbed peace. The BRS government was now fact expanding the IT sector to the districts opening new vistas in development.