Need more electoral reforms in India: Kavitha

In an interaction with members of the National Indian Students and Alumni Association - UK (NISAU) in London, Kavitha engaged in a wide-ranging discussion, sharing insights into women's reservation, Telangana's development, and her political journey.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:44 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha strongly emphasised the need for electoral reforms in the country and opposed any move from the Centre to link women’s reservations in legislative bodies with the delimitation process. She credited the BRS government with heralding a golden era in the history of Telangana and making it a leader among States in multiple sectors.

Kavitha addressed issues of women’s reservation, emphasising that legislative action was crucial to provide women with opportunities in politics. She explained her active campaign for the Women’s Reservation Bill, garnering support from various political parties. In response to proposals linking women’s reservation to delimitation, Kavitha argued for broader electoral reforms in the country. She expressed concern about gender discrimination worldwide and stressed the need for equal opportunities.

On the occasion, the BRS legislator reiterated the State government’s commitment to uplifting the socio-economic status of its citizens. She said the State government carried out surveys immediately after the State formation which helped it to initiate different schemes for those depending on traditional occupations like fishermen, shepherds and others.

Initiatives like KCR kits to young mothers helped the State to increase institutional deliveries and improved maternal and infant health. She also highlighted the government’s highest salaries for government employees, risk allowances for traffic constables, and competitive compensation for Anganwadi workers.

She stated that the Telangana government was making efforts toward women’s safety through initiatives like She Teams, with aim for greater inclusivity and opportunity for all sections of society.