Kavitha to launch three new campaigns to muster support for Women’s Reservation Bill

BRS MLC K Kavitha launched a poster through her social media handles to further the demand.

05:27 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: Continuing her fight for introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill, BRS MLC K Kavitha launched a poster through her social media handles to further the demand. The Bharat Jagruthi, founded by Kavitha, will conduct three programmes across the country next month to demand the tabling and passing of the bill in the Parliament. Accordingly, the Bharat Jagruthi will hold three programmes across the country next month, to further the demand for Women’s Reservation Bill.

Kavitha will also write postcards and letters to academicians and professors in support of Women’s Reservation Bill, with the message “Let’s empower women, let’s empower India : Support Women’s Reservation Bill. Why is Women’s Reservation Bill not a priority? #WomensReservationBill #MorePowerToWomen (sic).” Bharat Jagruthi will soon launch a missed call campaign, followed by round table discussions on Women’s Reservation Bill across colleges and universities in India.

Kavitha’s demand for Women’s Reservation Bill, has been drawing nation-wide support from Opposition parties, women’s organisations and civil societies. Her day-long hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on March 10, followed by a round table discussion in Delhi on March 15, have received much needed support, prompting her to take the fight forward.