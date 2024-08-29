| Kavitha Visits Kcr At His Farmhouse In Erravelli On Returing To Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 August 2024, 03:07 PM

Hyderabad: In an emotional reunion, BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha visited her father, K. Chandrashekhar Rao at his farmhouse in Erravelli on Thursday.

The atmosphere at the farmhouse was filled with warmth as party leaders and cadre too were present. Visibly moved upon seeing his daughter, the former Chief Minister who has always been a pillar of strength for his family, showed a softer side as he embraced his daughter.

Kavitha was welcomed with traditional rituals. Her eyes filled with tears, Kavitha bowed at his feet, seeking his blessings. She was accompanied by her husband and son while meeting her father after many months.