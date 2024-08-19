Kazakhstan Consul holds business meeting in Hyderabad

Following the meeting, Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted a dinner in honour of Yusuf Aljawder at Xanadu.

To strengthen economic and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Telangana State, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan hosted a business meeting.

Hyderabad: To strengthen economic and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Telangana State, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan hosted a business meeting with Yusuf Aljawder, Chairman of the Management Board, Astana International Airport, Kazakhstan, in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, Yusuf Aljawder provided a brief overview of Astana International Airport and the operations of terminal holdings UAE, which operates 12 airports in various countries.

Pradeep Panicker, Chief Executive Officer of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., and Ashish Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer-Aero & Cargo, presented their operations in India and overseas. The meeting focused on discussing the potential for operating direct flights between Hyderabad, India, and Astana, Kazakhstan.

The dinner was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Gareth Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad, Aaref Alnuai, Consul General of UAE in Hyderabad, Moin Kareem, Former Director of United Nations for Central Asia, Vikram Jain, Canada Trade Commissioner, High Commission of Canada in Hyderabad, Ashish Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, Pearl Kapur, CEO and Founder of Zyber 365, and India’s youngest billionaire, a press release said.

The meeting also provided a platform for the guests to discuss the current political situation, investment, and business opportunities between Kazakhstan, India, and the Middle East. The conversation was engaging, and the guests showed keen interest in exploring potential collaborations.

The dinner featured a delightful spread of Central Asian and Indian cuisine, which was relished by the guests. The warm hospitality and convivial atmosphere made the evening a memorable one.