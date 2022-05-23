KBA clinches Hyderabad Open basketball title

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:03 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: Keystone Basketball Academy (KBA) thrashed Taxmen 16-7 to clinch the title in the final of the BFI INBL 3×3 Season 1 Quest Hyderabad Open basketball tournament held at the Don Bosco High School, Motinagar, Hyderabad on Sunday.

For KBA, Karthik scored 9 points while Subhash added6 points to guide their side to victory.

Earlier in the semifinals, KBA defeated Southside Warriors 18-17 to make it to the final. The winner in the four categories will represent Hyderabad in the upcoming BFI-INBL 3×3 National Basketball Championship scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, Karnataka from May 27 to 29.

In the women’s category, South Central Women crushed Loyalty is Royalty 18-2 to emerge champions.

Results: Finals: Men: Keystone Basketball Academy bt Taxmen 16-7; Women: South Central bt Loyalty is Royalty 18-2; U-18: Men: G9 bt Sanathnagar 12-9; Women: Srila Heights bt Powerpuff Girls 20-9.

