KCR approves job security guidelines for TSRTC employees

Earlier, the TSRTC officials committee that had prepared the guidelines submitted it to the Chief Minister which he accepted.

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday signed a file pertaining to guidelines providing job security to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees.

Earlier, the TSRTC officials committee that had prepared the guidelines submitted it to the Chief Minister which he accepted. The TSRTC employees had, in the past, brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that they were being subjected to unnecessary harassment while discharging their duties on several occasions and that they were also losing jobs.

Responding to this, Chandrashekhar Rao had assured that job security would be ensured for the TSRTC employees and prevent any harassment at work. He asked the committee to work out the guidelines to ensure job security for the employees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .