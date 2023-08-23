KCR backbone of caste-based artisans: Naga Jyothi

ZP chairperson Naga Jyothi distributing the cheques to the beneficiaries at Venkatapur Mandal on Wednesday.

Mulugu: Zilla Parishad chairperson Bade Naga Jyothi said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the backbone of those who do caste-based occupations. She was speaking at the MPDO office in Venkatapur mandal centre in the district on Wednesday. On the occasion, she handed over cheques worth a total of Rs.46 lakh to 46 beneficiaries of the traditional caste professions development scheme.

Naga Jyothi said the scheme was a continuous process and that the State government was committed to the welfare of all sections of society. Pensions were being given to handloom workers and stone cutters while free sheep units were distributed to Golla Kurmas. The State government was also distributing free fish and prawn seedlings to fishermen. Jyothi also reminded them that the government was providing help to everyone in the State in one way or the other.