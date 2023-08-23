Congress mandal leader, followers joins BRS in Jangaon

The Minister assured the new entrants that they would get due recognition in the party. The event was attended by several BRS leaders and workers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Jangaon: Devaruppula Mandal Congress Party Kisan Cell president Katthula Somireddy and two youth leaders, Katthula Pradeep Reddy and Akula Prithvi, joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday. They were welcomed into the partyfold by Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at a programme in Parvathagiri village in Warangal district.

Speaking on the occasion, Somireddy said they were attracted by the development works and welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s government and Minister Rao in Palakurti constituency.

“We are joining the BRS to participate in the ‘development yagnam’. We will also ensure a major victory of Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao from the Palakurthy constituency in the forthcoming elections,” Somireddy added.

The Minister assured the new entrants that they would get due recognition in the party. The event was attended by several BRS leaders and workers.