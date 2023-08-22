Kavitha slams BJP over failure to pass Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament

Published Date - 01:07 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on the BJP’s position on the Women’s Reservation Bill. She welcomed the BJP’s newfound concern for women’s rights, but called for concrete actions over mere rhetoric.

In a strong response to Kishan Reddy, who criticised the BRS for not giving one-third of tickets for women candidates, Kavitha said the former’s concern for women’s rights was surprising, but welcomed that someone from BJP had finally acknowledged this long pending demand for the Women’s Reservartion Bill which aims to ensure increased representation for women in India’s legislatures.

She pointed out the BJP’s failure to fulfill its two-time manifesto promise of passing the Women’s Reservation Bill, despite having the means to do so.

“Kishan Anna, with an overwhelming majority in the Parliament, BJP can table and pass any Bill. Your party has refused to even entertain its two-time manifesto promise of the Women’s Reservation Bill,” she tweeted.

Further, the BRS MLC stated that her party understood the frustration and confusion of the BJP which was waiting to poach BRS leaders who were denied tickets. She advised the BJP State president not to link his political insecurities to women’s representation.

Kavitha also highlighted the support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for increasing women’s representation at both the national and State levels. She said he believes that without a constitutional right in place, just like the local bodies that now provide 14 lakh women a chance to represent, women’s reservations in the State legislatures and the Parliament were not possible.

The former MP reminded that the Chief Minister proposed to increase the number of Parliamentary seats and reserve one-third of them for women leaders which showcased a genuine commitment for the cause. She stated that the BRS Party did not sell “Jumlas” like the BJP.

“Politicising a structural flaw will only expose the intent of all the political parties that represent the aspirations of the people of the country that are never fulfilled, especially by a party that has been boasting about its thumping majority but does nothing for giving women an equal space in political discourse,” she added.

Kavitha called upon the BJP, Congress, and other political parties to present their plans for women’s representation and what they had to offer to the women of Telangana during the ticket distribution.