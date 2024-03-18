KCR calls for Dalit unity, fight together; welcomes Praveen Kumar into BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 09:48 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Monday that the Dalits, who constitute 20 per cent of the population, would have nothing beyond them if they stood united.

Addressing the dalit youngsters who joined the party along with the former IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar at Erravelli, Chandrashekhar Rao stressed on the need for further debate on Bahujan ideology and said one should not back out from the commitment once a stand was taken.

“You are the ones who strived for the raising the awareness levels among millions of Bahujans. As a social reformer, Kanshi Ram had worked for bonding Bahujan Shakti with Dalit Shakti. But now, Dalits are still being targeted and attacked from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in the country,” he said.

Differing with the opinion voiced in certain quarters to recent reviews that the party was affected by the Dalit Bandhu Scheme, he stressed that such a contention was not correct. The families that were covered under the Dalit Bandhu scheme were better off today compared to others. He called upon the Bahujan youth and intellectuals to think and analyse why the dalit society could not take it on a positive note.

Emphasising the need to fight against the rulers with unity to get what was due to them, even the poorer sections from the upper castes should be part of the struggle, he said.

No other leader in the country was targeted and cursed so much like him when he embarked on the movement for Statehood. “No matter how many hardships were encountered, I never gave up the cause of Telangana,” he said.

The BRS chief recalled that Centre was shaken with the fire storm that was created by the fight for Telangana State. It paved the way for statehood and helped in promoting youths to grow as young leaders. “May you all grow up as leaders by the next election,” he said, adding that no State in the country had implemented a schemes like Dalit Bandhu and Rythu Bandhu which were brought in after a great deal of brainstorming.

Irrigation projects were implemented in a big way enabling the paddy farmers to produce a record three crore metric tonnes in a year in Telangana.

Referring to the ups and down that are common in public life, he said one should be able to take victories and losses in the same stride. People were carried away with the false promises of the Congress party and they had now started realising what had really gone wrong.

One would be able to know the value of a horse only when one found oneself trailing a donkey. “There is nothing lost if you happened to lose once,” he said.

Former ministers Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy and others were present.