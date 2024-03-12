KTR suffering with fever, to skip Karimnagar public meeting

KT Rama Rao has been suffering with severe fever and flu symptoms for the last two days, and hence, was asked to rest for two more days.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao who has been actively participating in the party activities and Lok Sabha election preparatory meetings across the State for the past few days, will not be participating in the party’s ‘Kadana Bheri’ public meeting to be held at Karimnagar on Tuesday.

He has been suffering with severe fever and flu symptoms for the last two days, and hence, was asked to rest for two more days.

In a statement, the former Minister’s office informed that Rama Rao ensured that all arrangements were done for success of the public meeting which will witness the launch of the party’s campaign for Lok Sabha polls.

Further, his office and other leaders are coordinating with the cadre at the ground-level from all constituencies, for the public meeting which will be addressed by the party supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.