BRS Maharashtra unit pledges support to KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 March 2024, 06:09 PM

Hyderabad: Maharashtra farmers are very much hopeful that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti ( BRS) will be playing a decisive role, as promised by the party chief, K Chandrashekhar Rao for revival of their fortunes. The Bharat Rashtra Samiti Maharashtra unit office bearers and coordinators at a meeting held in Pune on Thursday pledged their support to BRS leadership and assured that the rank and file of the party would stand by its leadership at this difficult time.

Divisional coordinators and constituency level coordinators from all the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra took part in the meeting held with party senior leader Shankar Dhondge in the chair. The steering committee members and key office bearers also took part in the meeting which was convened to review the functioning of the party as a whole and decide its future course of action.

Sudhir Bindu, state president, Shetkari Yuva Aghadi said that the farmers of Maharashtra have full faith in the BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the farmers of Maharashtra continue to be with the BRS chief. They were hopeful that K Chandrashekar Rao would support their demand for implementation of the Telangana model of development in Maharashtra. The organisational work of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti was suspended for some time in Maharashtra as political leaders and office bearers of police parties were banned from touring in the villages in the wake of the reservation stir in Maharashtra for the past few days. He said party leaders from Maharashtra unit also stayed away from the party headquarters when KCR was in Hospital.

Bharat Rashtra Samiti has its committees functioning in every village of the 288 constituencies. The party had enrolled some 26 lakh membership, according to Sudheer Bindhu.