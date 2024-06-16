Bakrid: Guv, CM, KCR extend wishes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 11:59 PM

Hyderabad: Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended his wishes and greetings on the occasion of Bakrid. He wished the Muslims of Telangana a blessed Bakrid (Eid Ul Adha) with happiness, peace and good health.

Bakrid symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and supreme devotion. It holds a special place in the Islamic faith, representing the values of sharing, charity, reverence, and assisting the needy, he said.

“I hope the celebration of this festival further strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, service and sacrifice. By celebrating Bakrid in true spirit, I am sure that peace, harmony, cooperation, compassion and unity prevail in the society,” he said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also extended greetings to the Muslim community. He said the festival of sacrifice commemorates the story of Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son, which emphasised the profound act of submission and devotion to God.

He said Bakrid reflects the unwavering devotion and sacrifice of the prophets. Bakrid is the festival which also spreads the message of charity, he said. Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao also extended greetings to the Muslim community.

He said that Bakrid gave the message that every human being should render selfless service for the benefit of society by following the divine order. He said people should learn the nature of sharing what they have.