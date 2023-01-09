KCR has changed the face of Gajwel: Harish Rao

Published Date - 08:53 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is inaugurating new market yard building in Toopran of Medak district on Monday.

Medak: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has changed the face of the Gajwel Assembly constituency in last eight years which was otherwise totally ignored by his predecessors, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating Agriculture Market Yard in Toopran town on Monday, the Minister has said the government has built three different markets in a span of eight years. He said that there used to be no markets in Toopran earlier.

Since the government was releasing water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to streams in Medak district, Rao said that the streams such as Haldi, Pasupuleru, Manjera, Kudavelly and others were brimming with water even during the summer. He said that the Telangana government has built a number of check dams across the streams to keep the water stored round the clock which will eventually fill the groundwater table.

Elaborating on various schemes initiated by the government for the benefit of the farmers, the Minister said that the government had given Rythu Bheema benefits to over 98,000 farmers in the State besides giving Rs 65,000 crore towards Rythu Bandhu. Later, Rao has also addressed an awareness programme on Kanti Velugu. He has inaugurated Panchayath Bhavan, Youth and Library building, Community Hall, and Mahila Bhavan in Malkapur village. The buildings were built Rs 2.16 crores. Rao has participated in multiple programmes in Toopran and neighbouring districts.