KCR Kaanuka scheme: TS govt invites applications from eligible Christian women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government has invited applications from eligible Christian women for “KCR Kaanuka” scheme. Applications can be obtained and submitted between July 14 and 20.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Christian women in the age group of 21 to 55 years and whose annual income is less than Rs. 2 lakh in urban areas and Rs. 1.50 lakh in rural areas and white ration card or Food Security Card holders are eligible for the scheme.

Interested persons can contact the District Minorities Welfare Office of their respective districts.