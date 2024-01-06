KCR, KTR condole death of K Ranganayakamma

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:54 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS President and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday extended his condolences to senior journalist and Editor of Andhra Jyothi daily, K Srinivas on the passing away of his mother, K Ranganayakamma. May her soul rest in peace and god give strength to the family to withstand the loss of a loved one, he said in a statement here.

BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao too condoled the death of K Ranganayakamma. Extending his sympathies to the bereaved family, he prayed to god that the departed soul may rest in peace.

