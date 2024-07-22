KCR likely to attend Assembly session on Tuesday

This would be the first time that he attends the Assembly session as the Leader of Opposition, since demitting the office of the Chief Minister following the electoral setback in December last year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 09:13 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to attend the ensuing budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly commencing from Tuesday.

Chandrashekhar Rao underwent a hip replacement surgery and could not attend the previous session held in February this year. BRS sources informed that he would chair the BRS Legislative Party meeting to be held at Telangana Bhavan at 1 pm on Tuesday and discuss strategies to be adopted in the Assembly, with the party MLAs.

However, senior BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao did not give clarity on the former Chief Minister’s attendance in the Assembly. He said the BRS chief had a clear strategy when to attend the session, hinting that it would be too early to confirm whether Chandrashekhar Rao would attend the session.