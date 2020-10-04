KCR open to extending deadline for LRS

Urges party’s elected representatives to explain the revolutionary reforms ushered in by the TRS government

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the elected representatives to clearly explain to the people about the revolutionary reforms brought by the State government through the new Revenue Act as well as the Agriculture and Municipal Acts in the State. He was confident that once the public representatives make people understand the impact of these new laws on their lives, they will automatically vote for TRS in the upcoming elections.

The Chief Minister was stated to have expressed his willingness to extend the deadlines for Land Regularisation Scheme and also registration of Sada Bainamas if needed, after the elected representatives explained to him about the difficulties being faced by the poor in submitting their applications. He spent over three hours interacting with the Ministers, MPs and MLAs at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss strategies for the upcoming elections and by-elections to the Assembly, the Council and also GHMC. Besides clarifying the doubts raised by the MPs and MLCs on various issues, he is said to have asked the officials concerned to remain available to the public representatives to clarify any further doubts.

During the marathon meeting, Chandrashekhar Rao reportedly focused more on the importance of the new Revenue Act, new Agriculture Act and new Municipal Act, GO 58 and 59, Dharani portal, podu cultivation, forest and assignment lands, among others.

Revenue Tribunals

Sources said he also agreed to examine the feasibility of continuing the proposed revenue tribunals to resolve revenue disputes after resolving all pending cases and completing digitisation of all land records. “The State government is ready to amend any existing law to provide better services to the poor. Our governance is people-centric. All the elected representatives should remain amidst people and also accessible to them,” he said.

The TRS legislators who attended the meeting stated that the Chief Minister’s speech was motivational and reinvigorated them to work hard more. He had not only explained the State government’s efforts to provide better living for the citizens but also patiently listened to all the doubts raised by the MLAs and also personally responded to many of them. He wanted the public representatives to take all the elections seriously and put in their best efforts.

“The party conducted multiple surveys and all of them indicated a clear upperhand for TRS in the by-polls for Dubbak Assembly constituency and also Nizamabad Local Bodies constituencies as well as the elections to two Graduates constituencies. We will win 104 seats in GHMC elections as well,” the Chief Minister reportedly told the legislators. He advised them to involve the party cadre largely in enrollment of voters for the upcoming Graduates constituency MLC elections.

Chandrashekhar Rao is learnt to have slammed the Opposition parties especially BJP for its double standards and false propaganda. He reportedly felt that the BJP leadership was implementing anti-people laws and failed to ensure public welfare. “The BJP leaders are trying to divert the attention of people from the real issues. They failed to address the prevaling issues in the country and instead are largely indulging in attention diversion by raking up unnecessary issues. After spreading false propaganda on funds released to the State, they have now stepped back after the State government exposed their failures,” he said. He pointed out at the negligence of the Centre to resolve the water disputes pertaining to Krishna and Godavari Rivers.

The MPs and MLAs from the districts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal districts, attended the meeting.

