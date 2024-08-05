KCR pays tributes to Prof Jayashankar, vows to continue his legacy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 10:49 PM

File photo of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Remembering Prof K Jayashankar on his birth anniversary, BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid rich tributes and recalled the profound impact of the late ideologue on the Telangana movement and the State’s progress.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao lauded Prof Jayashankar’s unwavering spirit and dedication to the cause of Telangana, which inspired the peaceful and parliamentary movement that ultimately led to the State’s formation. He recalled the professor’s vital role in spreading the ideology of Telangana statehood from the initial phases to the final success of movement. “His efforts and sacrifices for Telangana are unforgetable and unparalleled,” he said.

The former Chief Minister pledged to continue the progress achieved over the past decade, attributing it to the foundational spirit provided by Prof Jayashankar. He affirmed that the true tribute to Prof Jayashankar was to maintain the unity and development of Telangana, ensuring that the aspirations of the people were met.

The BRS supremo reiterated that the role of Jayashankar helped him provide ideal governance, focusing on the welfare of all sections of the society. He stated that the BRS regime strove to keep Telangana on the path of progress, inspired by the vision and legacy of Jayashankar. “Our great tribute to Professor Jayashankar sir is to continue the progress of past ten years and ensure the unity of the people of Telangana,” he added.