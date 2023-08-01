KCR says BRS neither with NDA nor INDIA; nothing new in INDIA alliance

K Chandrashekhar Rao talking to media persons at Kolhapur targeted the INDIA alliance for the first time, asking what was new about it

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:53 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: In a major political statement, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the BRS was neither with the NDA nor with the Congress-led INDIA alliance. At the same time, the BRS was not alone, and was very much in the midst of friends.

Talking to media persons at Kolhapur on Tuesday, Chandrashekhar Rao also targeted the INDIA alliance for the first time, asking what was new about it. In an indirect reference to the Congress that had cobbled together the alliance, he said it had ruled the country for over 50 years, but could not bring about any change. Neither could the NDA, which had been ruling for the last nine years. Change was imminent, and the time had come for it, he said.

Replying to queries on the BRS activities in Maharashtra when the poll bugle was about to be sounded, Chandrashekhar Rao said the BRS had in fact, already sounded the poll bugle and was very much into its poll preparations in Maharashtra. It was constituting its organisational committees at all levels. The party has already formed a brigade of 14.10 lakh, who had already started working at the ground level in Maharashtra.

Fifty percent of the organisational work was already completed, when the rains interfered. In another 15 to 20 days, the remaining work would be completed in every village and activities related to the elections would be in full swing, he said.

The Chief Minister also said though Maharashtra was blessed with abundant natural resources and no other State could compete with it, it was unfortunate that the city of Aurangabad was facing a severe water crisis. He also expressed serious concern over the continuous struggles of the Dalit community in Maharashtra, stating that the Dalit community was repeatedly being meted out injustice in Maharashtra.