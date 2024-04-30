KCR slams Congress govt over delay in Rythu Bandhu disbursement

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was also seen nodding his head in agreement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 06:17 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress-led State government, stating that it was betraying the farmers of Telangana by not giving Rythu Bandhu assistance.

Taking to social media platform X, Chandrashekhar Rao shared a video statement of Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao at a Congress party meeting in Khammam on Tuesday, admitting that when he asked for release of funds for disbursement of pending Rythu Bandhu scheme amount to farmers, he was assured that it would be released after payment of salaries to government employees.

“It is clear with this statement of State Agriculture Minister that the Congress has betrayed farmers of Telangana by not giving Rythu Bandhu, (sic)” the BRS president posted.

Congress leaders including Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy have been claiming that the Rythu Bandhu amount has been deposited into the bank account of all farmers except five lakh farmers with huge extent of land.

However, there is no official statement on exactly how many farmers with how much extent of land received the Rythu Bandhu amount for the ongoing Yasangi (Rabi) season so far.