KCR Speech Highlights: BRS Party MLA Candidates Announcement

Telangana CM KCR announced the MLA candidates list of his party BRS for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:27 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR announced the MLA candidates list of his party BRS for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections 2023.

Watch:

1. BRS Will Win 95 To 105 Assembly Seats Definitely: CM KCR

2. BRS Party Manifesto Will Be Released On October 16: KCR

3. BRS Developed Telangana Beyond The Manifesto Promises: KCR

4. KCR Is Contesting In Both Gajwel And Kamareddy This Time

5. Change In India Is Possible Only With BRS: Telangana CM KCR