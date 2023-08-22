KCR Speech Highlights: BRS Party MLA Candidates Announcement

Telangana CM KCR announced the MLA candidates list of his party BRS for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections 2023.
Watch:
1. BRS Will Win 95 To 105 Assembly Seats Definitely: CM KCR
2. BRS Party Manifesto Will Be Released On October 16: KCR
3. BRS Developed Telangana Beyond The Manifesto Promises: KCR
4. KCR Is Contesting In Both Gajwel And Kamareddy This Time
5. Change In India Is Possible Only With BRS: Telangana CM KCR