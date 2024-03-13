Hyderabad police file cases against Congress and BRS party leaders after flexi dispute

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 06:59 PM

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police registered cases against Congress and BRS party leaders following a row over flexis at Jubilee Hills on Tuesday night.

A case was registered against BRS Vengal Rao Nagar corporator, Dedeepya Rao and others for allegedly attacking and abusing Congress party workers. Another case was registered against the Congress workers for allegedly attacking Dedeepya and her husband.

Tension prevailed for a while at Jubilee Hills on Tuesday night when both the groups argued and tried to damage the flexis put up in the area.

The GHMC corporator said the local people were facing problems as the Congress leaders put the flexis on a nala. She informed the GHMC and a team reached the spot to remove it when Congress workers prevented them, leading to an argument between workers of both the parties.

The police dispersed both the groups after reaching the spot. Police pickets were posted in the area in the night following the disturbance.