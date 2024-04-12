Revanth Reddy fielding weak candidates in Lok Sabha polls to help BJP, says Harish Rao

Stating that there was no drinking water scarcity in the BRS regime, Harish Rao said that people were facing troubles for drinking water within four months of the Congress party coming to power in the state.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 April 2024, 09:15 PM

Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Siddipet MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was fielding weak candidates in many Lok Sabha segments to help the victory of BJP aspirants. In order to weaken the BRS party, both Congress and BJP entered into a secret understanding. As part of their conspiracy, Revanth Reddy was fielding weak aspirants in many place, he alleged.

Similar formula was also being implemented in Karimnagar. That was why the selection of candidates for Karimnagar parliament segments was being delayed, Harish Rao said while addressing a corner meeting at Ramnagar, Karimangar town on Friday night.

Stating that there was no drinking water scarcity in the BRS regime, he said that people were facing troubles for drinking water within four months of the Congress party coming to power in the state.

On the other hand, standing crops withered due to lack of irrigable water. During his visit to Karimnagar, Chandrashekhar Rao asked the government to give Rs 500 bonus to farmers. However, Revanth Reddy responded irresponsibly. Being the CM, it was not proper on his part to make such comments.

Was Revanth Reddy even after becoming CM ever raised Jai Telangana slogan and paid tributes placing flowers at Telangana martyrs memorial statue? He questioned. Without Telangana and BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, there was no CM seat for Revanth Reddy.

Before elections, the congress party promised to implement six guarantees without 100 days. However, it failed to implement them even after four months. Congress cheated all sections of the people including farmers, pensioners, women, unemployed youth and others. Congress party, which failed to fulfill its promises even after four months, would go unchecked for the next four and half years if it was elected in MP elections. So, it was the right time to check the Congress party and strengthen BRS.

He and Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar would fight for the development of Karimnagar by grilling the government in the assembly. So, Karimnagar people should strengthen their hands by electing BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar in the parliament elections.