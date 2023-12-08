KCR suffers minor injury, hospitalised in Hyderabad

KCR has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda and is undergoing treatment.

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao has been hospitalised after he reportedly suffered a hip fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse in Erravelli during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. He has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda and is undergoing treatment.

According to sources, Chandrashekhar Rao fell when he went to the bathroom around midnight. He was rushed to the hospital in Somajiguda for treatment. The doctors are learnt to have found a fracture on his left hip bone, for which he might require surgery. He has been referred to undergo further medical tests and based on the findings, the doctors are likely to take a decision in this regard.

The former Chief Minister has been staying at his farmhouse ever since he left the Chief Minister’s official residence at Pragathi Bhavan (now Jyothiba Phule Praja Palana Bhavan) on Sunday night. For the last four days, he has been meeting the party functionaries and people who are coming to meet him at the farmhouse.