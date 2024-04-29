Immense response to KCR’s road show in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 09:15 PM

Khammam: BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s road show in Khammam district headquarters on Monday received immense response from the public. Mayuri Centre where the BRS chief addressed the party cadres and the public was packed with massive crowds and turned pink.

The crowds cheered Chandrashekhar Rao as long as he addressed them. The party nominee for Khammam Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said he has never seen such a public turnout for a road show.Nageswara Rao said he was a local candidate and as farmer’s son knows the problems of farmers.

Khammam

In order to protect the interests of Telangana farmers and the public BRS candidates have to be sent to the Parliament, he said.The party MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Rao, the party district president Tata Madhusudhan and others were present.