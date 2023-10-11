KCR to continue Konaipally, Husnabad traditions

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has always been a firm believer in god, traditions and sentiments. Whenever he takes an important step in his life, he has been seen seeking divine blessings.

When he first filed his nomination as an MLA candidate in 1983 from Siddipet constituency, he had offered special prayers at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple at Konaipally in Nanganuru. And till date, he has not broken that tradition. After starting off with a loss in 1983, Chandrashekhar Rao has never looked back, winning the next eight times he was in the fray.

During these four decades, he has continued visiting the Konaipally Temple the day he files his nomination. On November 9 this time too, the Chief Minister will visit the temple in the morning to offer special prayers.

Later, he will proceed to Gajwel to file his nomination for the third consecutive time before heading to Kamareddy, from where he will be contesting for the first time.

Another tradition Chandrashekhar Rao will follow is to launch his election campaign from Husnabad on October 15. In 2014 and 2018, he had addressed his first campaign meetings in Husnabad. Both the elections saw the BRS emerging victorious. Husnabad MLA Vodithela Sathish Kumar said the first public meeting of the Chief Minister from his constituency had worked well for him too, helping Sathish Kumar win the 2018 election with a record 70,000 vote majority.