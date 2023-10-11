BRS 50 days ahead of opposition, sets campaign trail blazing in Khammam

The BRS candidates had hit the campaign trail as soon as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the candidates list on August 21.

By James Edwin Updated On - 05:36 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

File picture of IT Minister K Rama Rao greeting the public during a BRS rally in Khammam recently.

Khammam: Even as opposition parties Congress and BJP are dilly-dallying in finalising their candidate lists for the Assembly elections, it is advantage BRS in erstwhile Khammam.

With Telangana going to polls in another 50 days, BRS candidates in the district are 50 days ahead of their yet to be decided opponents in five Assembly constituencies each in Khammam and Kothagudem districts. The BRS candidates had hit the campaign trail as soon as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the candidates list on August 21. Many have completed their first phase of electioneering by covering a majority of villages in their constituencies.

“Yes we are at an advantageous position against the opposition parties. BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao was the first one to announce the Assembly candidates list. Even as 50 days are over since the BRS declared its candidates; neither Congress nor BJP have done so. With Congress planning a bus yatra in the second week of October, it gives us a lead of another 10 days in terms of electioneering,” Khammam MLA and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar told Telangana Today.

All the pending development works in Khammam, Kothagudem, Palair, Sathupalli, Bhadrachalam, Wyra, Madhira, Yellandu, Pinapaka and Aswaraopet Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Khammam were grounded prior to the release of the election schedule.

In Khammam constituency, financial assistance under BC Bandhu and Minority Bandhu, sanction orders of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme and double bedroom houses were already distributed, besides grounding development works. What is left now is to seek votes, Ajay Kumar said.

With reference to the party’s opponents in the election, the Minister said he and his party colleagues were fully geared up to fight the election with utmost seriousness to win the elections with a huge majority. “We take our opponents seriously and work hard to win,” he said.

The visits of IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao recently to the district created a momentum for BRS. Now the BRS cadres are looking towards Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meetings to be held at Palair on October 27; at Sathupalli and Yellandu on November 1; and later in Khammam and Kothagudem on November 5.

It is planned to organise a series of meetings of key leaders and cadres of BRS to review and coordinate the party’s electioneering beginning on October 14, on which day Khammam constituency will be covered followed by Madhira constituency on October 16 and others in later dates, Ajay Kumar revealed.

BRS candidates Vanama Venkateswara Rao of Kothagudem, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah of Sathupalli (ST), Kandala Upender Reddy of Palair, B Madan Lal of Wyra (ST), B Haripriya of Yellandu (ST), L Kamal Raju of Madhira (SC), Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao of Bhadrachalam (ST) and M Nageswara Rao of Aswaraopet are also busy in electioneering.