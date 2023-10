KCR Vision: Enriching Agriculture In Telangana With Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:31 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: KCR transformed Telangana’s agriculture with the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project. The project aimed to solve water scarcity in Palamuru and Rangareddy due to historical drought.

