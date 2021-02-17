KCR’s birthday celebrated in grand manner in Khammam

Transport Minister planted saplings at different places in Khammam and cut a cake at his camp office along with MP Nama Nageswar Rao marking the Chief Minister’s birthday

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who led the Statehood movement for 14 long years, made great sacrifices to achieve Telangana State, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Wednesday.

The Minister planted saplings at different places in Khammam and cut a cake at his camp office along with MP Nama Nageswar Rao marking the Chief Minister’s birthday which was celebrated in a grand manner in erstwhile Khammam on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Chandrashekhar Rao was the leader of the masses and that was why the entire Telangana celebrated his birthday wishing him a long life. He thanked the people and elected members who participated in ‘Koti Vriksharchana’.

Planting one crore saplings as part of ‘Koti Vriksharchana’, an initiative of MP J Santhosh Kumar to mark the Chief Minister’s birthday, was the most apt gift one could give him, Ajay Kumar felt.

Describing the Chief Minister as the most effective environmentalist, Ajay Kumar said the Haram Haram programme being implemented by the State government has helped to increase green cover in Telangana and it further helped to receive timely rains in abundance.

It was everyone’s responsibility to plant saplings to reduce the greenhouse effect which was causing alarming environmental changes. The recent flash floods in Uttarakhand after bursting of a glacier indicates its dangers, the minister said.

Ajay noted that the welfare and development programmes introduced by the Chief Minister have been benefitting every household in the State and he designed them in such a way that they touch the beneficiaries’ lives from infant to elder stage.

Round the clock free power supply to agriculture, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits, Mission Bhagiratha, Palle and Pattana Pragathi and others were unique initiatives no other state in the country was implementing, he added.

MLC B Lakshminarayana, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, TRS district party office in-charge G Krishna and others took part in the programme.

MLAs, local bodies’ elected members, common public organised programmes like Annadanam (mass feeding) and offered prayers at different religious places for the well being of the Chief Minister.

