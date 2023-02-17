KCR’s birthday celebrated on grand note in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy cuts a cake to mark 69th birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in Nirmal on Friday.

Adilabad: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who achieved a separate state, was striving to implement innovative welfare schemes, while developing the State on many fronts. He conveyed wishes to Rao on his 69th birthday celebrated on a grand note across erstwhile Adilabad on Friday.

Reddy said that he prayed for KCR’s robust health and power which could help him in ruling the country and play a vital role in India achieving comprehensive growth. He said Rao realized the long pending dream of people of the state by spearheading the Telangana movement. He opined that he was an able person and statesman to lead India in coming days.

Similar celebrations were organized in major towns, mandal centres and villages of Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. The celebrators hailed Rao for introducing novel schemes and putting the state on the track of unprecedented growth. They said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would come into power and Rao would become Prime Minister of India.

Locals MLAs and leaders of BRS party took part in the celebrations.