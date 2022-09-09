KCR’s entry into national politics is historic necessity: Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday said that entry of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao into national political was a historic necessity as people of the country were looking for his leadership.

Speaking to media persons here, Jagadish Reddy said that the ruling BJP has been trying to create rift between the people of the country in the name of religion. The Congress had also weakened and unable to face the BJP. In this situation, there was a need for a leader to come forward in the larger interests of the country. The Chief Minister desired to take the entire country on the development path.

He reminded that the Chief Minister made Telangana top in the country in development and welfare of the people. He pointed out that the development in the country was paralyzed in the BJP government, he added.