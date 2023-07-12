KCR’s grandson Himanshu helps renovate Govt School in Serlingampally

An initiative led by Himanshu Rao Kalvakuntla saw the collection of Rs 90 lakh, which in turn was used to renovate the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Keshavanagar, Serlingampally.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:59 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Himanshu Rao having lunch with students at Mandal Parishad Primary School in Keshavanagar, Serlingampally.

Hyderabad: An initiative led by Himanshu Rao Kalvakuntla, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s grandson and Minister KT Rama Rao’s son, saw the collection of Rs 90 lakh, which in turn was used to renovate the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Keshavanagar, Serlingampally.

The money was used to develop infrastructure and provide additional facilities at the school. The funds were collected by Himanshu and his batchmates under the Community Action Service (CAS), an initiative of Oakridge International School, Khajaguda. He is the president of the CAS. Besides this, the collected money also includes funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The renovated school was inaugurated by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on the occasion of Himanshu’s birthday on Wednesday.

As part of community service, the students of Oakridge International School used to teach at the Mandal Parishad School at Keshavanagar. After seeing the conditions there, they have decided to renovate it. The Education Minister appreciated Himanshu and his team members for doing their part towards improving the society. She also detailed the multiple initiatives taken up by the State government to improve government schools, including the Mana Ooru Mana Badi initiative.

