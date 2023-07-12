Hyderabad Cops organise Stree Summit on Wednesday

Stree Summit is a first of its kind of initiative centered on the wellness and empowerment of women

Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: Stree Summit, a first of its kind of initiative centered on the wellness and empowerment of women, was organised by the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) and Hyderabad City Police, here on Wednesday.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, who was the chief guest, said the Telangana police is committed to protect the citizens and make it a safest place for all, especially women. “The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao always stressed on education as he believes that if you educate one woman, she will be capable of creating a healthy culture and progress for the family and State,” he said.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman-AIG Hospitals in his address said women should come forward and talk about their mental health to reduce the stigma attached to it. “Stree can do a remarkable job to help women in issues of mental health,” he said.

CV Anand, Hyderabad CP and Chairman HCSC, said that the Bharosa center of Hyderabad police is diligently working towards women safety.

A research paper on “Family Environment, Social Media usage and Well-Being of Adolescent Girls: an Analysis from Psycho- Semantic Perspective” by Osmania University, was released on the occasion.

Among others actor and singer Raageshwari Loomba, participated.