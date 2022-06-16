Keep abreast of interesting developments

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with questions related to significant happenings across the globe in the TSPSC exams. Here are a few sample questions covering an umbrella of topics that you can read through.

1. World’s highest weather station has been installed in which of the following countries?

a. Netherlands

b. Denmark

c. Nepal

d. Panama

Ans. c

Explanation: National Geographic Society has installed the ‘world’s highest weather station’ on Mount Everest at an altitude of 8,830 metres to automatically measure various meteorological phenomena. Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) said the automatic weather station was installed a few metres below the summit point as the snow and ice on the summit are not suitable for fixing equipment.

2. What is the Posidonia australis which was in news recently?

a. A new species of Kangaroo

b. A new water body discovered in Australia

c. World’s largest lake

d. World’s largest plant

Ans. d

Explanation: The world’s largest plant has recently been discovered off the West Coast of Australia – a seagrass 180 km in length. Posidonia australis was discovered in Shark Bay by researchers from Flinders University and The University of Western Australia. These researchers also found that the plant is 4,500 years old, is sterile, has double the number of chromosomes than other similar plants. It has managed to survive the volatile atmosphere of the shallow Shark Bay.

3. Which Indian State has got best project award at UN World Summit?

a. Meghalaya

b. Manipur

c. Nagaland

d. Tripura

Ans. a

Explanation: The Meghalaya government’s key initiative of the e-proposal system, part of Meghalaya Enterprise Architect won a coveted UN Award – World Summit on the Information Society Forum (WSIS) prize at Geneva in Switzerland. Meghalaya contested with projects from Australia, China, Argentina and Tanzania. Meghalaya was declared the best project in the category and MeghEA is the only project from India to win the award in 2022.

4. According to recent report of World Bank on extreme poverty in India…?

a. Poverty reduction was higher in urban areas compared to rural

b. Poverty reduction was equal in urban and rural areas

c. Poverty reduction was higher in rural areas compared to urban areas

d. None

Ans. c

Explanation: As per a policy research working paper published by the World Bank recently, extreme poverty is estimated to have declined 12.3% points between 2011 and 2019 in India. India’s extreme poverty has dropped from 22.5% in 2011 to 10.2% in 2019. Poverty reduction was higher in rural areas compared to urban India as rural poverty declined from 26.3% in 2011 to 11.6% in 2019, while in urban areas, the decline was from 14.2% to 6.3% during the corresponding period.

