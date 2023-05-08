Keep an eye out! Users get tricked by fake blue tick Facebook profiles

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:15 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: If you are getting a message or notification from the profile called “Meta ad” where the Facebook profile is verified with a blue tick, then beware; it is a scam. Recently, Facebook users reported on Twitter that the page called “Meta Ad,” verified with a blue tick, is sending notifications to the user to upgrade their account for security purposes.

The fake Meta ad post reads, “Because of security issues for upcoming users, you can no longer manage ad accounts in the browers, but switch to using a more professional and secure tool. In order for your work to be uninterrupted, please download and use it now The new Manager is packed with new features that are able to reach your target audience better, and automatically optimise ads better.”

In the post, the scammer gave a link to download, which can lead to hacking the accounts and misuse it by taking the personal data of that particular user. Surprisingly, Facebook users are falling prey to the profile name “Meta ad” with a blue tick, which pretends to show it is owned by Meta. Also for the fake post, there were 950 reactions, 140 comments, and 92 shares.

So, if you come across any such post, ignore it and report the profile.