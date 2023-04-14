Who is Xavier uncle? The Indian ‘moustache guy’ behind viral memes

For those who may not be familiar with him, Xavier Uncle is a lovable gentleman, who has become a meme sensation. His smiling face and quirky catchphrases have captured the hearts of meme lovers around the world.

Hyderabad: In the world of memes, there are certain characters that reign supreme. And one of those characters is Xavier Uncle.

So, who is Xavier uncle? Well, apparently, his real name is Pakalu Papito who claims to be working in an IT firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is an Indian by origin but hasn’t come back to the country in a long time. He is apparently a simple man with a love for good food and a great sense of humour.

Pakalu Papito rose to fame in 2013 with his clever use of puns and unrelated comedy in his joke tweets. His first tweet, “Hello Twitter, I’m single,” went viral and he quickly gained a massive following of over 7,00,000 on Twitter and almost 5,00,000 on Facebook. Little did he know that it would soon become a global phenomenon.

However, his fame was short-lived. In 2018, Pakalu’s Twitter account was suspended and his Facebook profile was deleted. The cause of his disappearance remained a mystery until now.

According to multiple reports, he joined Twitter as a challenge from his friends that he wouldn’t cross 5,000 followers – the bet was for $10,000. Of course, he won the bet and apparently invested the money to buy the gas station.

After @pakalupapito was blocked, a number of copycat accounts, including one called @pakalupapitow, rose to online fame, using the same strategy in its material. However, fans are unsure whether any of those accounts are controlled by the same individual.

Whatever it is, Xavier uncle has become a cult figure in the world of memes, with his face plastered on t-shirts and mugs.