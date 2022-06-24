Keep dampness out of closets

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 11:05 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The monsoons have arrived and with them come the moisture and dampness in different areas of the house. And our closets are most prone to moisture as they are mostly closed spaces with not much ventilation. It is a place where we tend to store all our new and old clothes and during monsoon, one has to go the extra mile to maintain the area clean and dry as dampness attracts excess moisture.

Moisture can get into the air in our homes through activities like cooking, washing, showering, and drying clothes. One of the most common problems during this time is bacterial growth and which can grow in dark and damp places and can be the cause of disease in your home.

So, how do we prevent dampness in your cupboards? Just follow these simple tricks to make sure that your home is damp-free:

Good airflow

Every once in a while, you could leave the shutters open to air out the contents of the cupboards. Avoid packing things too tightly, and also check once in a while that there is room for air to circulate inside the house as much as possible. The lack of adequate ventilation contributes to the growth of mold and bacteria.

Special care needs to be given to the shoe cabinet and one must make sure to keep it damp-free because there is a good chance of bacterial growth. Always ensure to clean and air out the cabinets as much as possible.

Deep clean

Every once in a while, one should de-clutter their wardrobes and throw out anything extra or not in use. Make sure to wipe off dust particles and clean the things that haven’t been used in a while.

Shelves with paper

To control the humidity inside a closed space you can use absorbent paper rolls or newspapers or can go for plastic liners which can be washed and reused.

Humidity levels

Allowing sunlight to stream once a day is a good thing and especially during monsoon, it is all the more important to open windows to allow sunlight to reduce the moisture level and prevent damp conditions. Sunlight is a natural disinfectant that helps in cleaning the surfaces naturally and don’t forget to ventilate your bathrooms as well.

Never store damp items

During monsoon, clothes are difficult to get dried in time, and sometimes we tend to forget. So, it is important to try and check the clothes before storing them inside the closet. Before hanging any clothes in the cupboard, make sure they are completely dry.

Dampness tends to get transferred to other things in a closed space and items like shoes, raincoats, and umbrellas must be aired out before storing inside the cupboard.