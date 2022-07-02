Keep your bathroom hygienic this monsoon

Published Date - 12:18 AM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: Bathroom cleaning and maintenance are the most critical part of any household. And during the rainy season, it becomes all the more important to keep these rooms hygienic and neat so as to avoid any health issues in the future.

The bathroom maintenance during the monsoon is more crucial than we can imagine and with various designs and accessories, there are a number of maintenance tips out there that one can follow to make sure their bathroom stays in good shape.

Here are some tips to keep your bathroom hygienic this monsoon:

Water leakages

During monsoons, water leak can cause significant damage and in order to safeguard your bathroom and its surroundings, make sure to check your bathroom accessories like taps and faucets regularly. With this, one can ensure they are in perfect condition.

Blocked drainage systems



Clean out blocked drains as much as possible using different unclogging techniques. Avoid harsh chemicals and take extreme care while dealing with dangerous materials. This step alone will ensure the smooth functioning of all bathroom accessories.

Damaged washbasins

Monsoons can cause many problems to your washbasin, sink and bathtub. You must replace broken washbasins before it becomes a more significant issue and can spoil your bathroom decor. If you observe any cracks in your washbasin, bathroom sink or bathtub, make a run to look for the options available to repair those.

Deep cleaning

It is advisable to get into a routine of cleaning your bathroom at least once every two weeks or so. This will also ensure the overall health of bathroom’s fixtures. Ventilators help maintain humidity levels and they tend to prevent walls from cracking. One can consider installing an exhaust fan to deal with this issue.

Bathroom fixtures

Metal has a tendency to rust quickly in bathrooms because of the damp conditions. So if you have fittings made of metal, it is recommended to change them twice a year for easier bathroom maintenance. You should never leave leaky faucets unattended either, changing those frequently ensures better bathroom maintenance.